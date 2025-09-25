Sylvest Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Zoetis comprises about 0.5% of Sylvest Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,556,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,222,000 after acquiring an additional 189,287 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,032,000 after acquiring an additional 78,508 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,146,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 109,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,408,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,866,000 after acquiring an additional 312,746 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $141.65 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

