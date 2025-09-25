TigerOak Management L.L.C. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

TigerOak Management L.L.C. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after acquiring an additional 43,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.442 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.