Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $946,000 Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

Oracle Trading Down 1.6%

ORCL opened at $308.86 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

