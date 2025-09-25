Plancorp LLC Sells 1,244 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Plancorp LLC decreased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $13,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of AVEM opened at $74.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.19. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $75.91.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

