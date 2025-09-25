Pacific Sage Partners LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,053 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,392,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 324.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,280,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $504,209,000 after buying an additional 4,036,326 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,504,000 after buying an additional 1,522,573 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,745,000 after buying an additional 1,426,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,554,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,336,000 after buying an additional 1,094,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Citigroup increased their target price on Shopify from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Arete reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Phillip Securities cut Shopify from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Shopify from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

Shopify Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHOP opened at $148.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.40 and a 200-day moving average of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.69. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $159.01.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

