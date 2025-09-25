Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $467.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $623.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $475.04 and its 200 day moving average is $448.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.