SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD Holdings Raised by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 109,166.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,119,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.99 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

