Plancorp LLC Has $137.47 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,209,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,476 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $137,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 285,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 63,599 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 852,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,519,000 after buying an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 75.2% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,857,000 after buying an additional 50,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV stock opened at $45.93 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $46.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.