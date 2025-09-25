Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,472,000 after purchasing an additional 36,930 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,510 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,010,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,920,000 after acquiring an additional 146,007 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $255.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

