Significant Wealth Partners LLC Sells 537 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Significant Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $432.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $417.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.73. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $286.00 and a 1-year high of $439.70.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
