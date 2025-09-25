Plancorp LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Plancorp LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Coeur Mining worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 57.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,003,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,903,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,751,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,774,000 after buying an additional 4,594,097 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 72.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,040,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,801,000 after buying an additional 7,579,901 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 889.3% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 11,324,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,963,000 after buying an additional 10,180,102 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 60.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,541,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,564,000 after buying an additional 3,233,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.19. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $480.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.40 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 116.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 48,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $559,548.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,800. This represents a 25.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $1,831,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,197,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,190,576.85. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,362. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDE

About Coeur Mining

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.