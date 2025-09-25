Motive Wealth Advisors Has $293,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average is $75.62. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $269.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

