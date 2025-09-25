Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $102.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.77 and its 200 day moving average is $101.04. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

