TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Acquires 120,466 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,169 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 120,466 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for approximately 2.5% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in eBay by 2,536.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,535,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $239,037,000 after buying an additional 3,401,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5,181.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $148,757,000 after buying an additional 2,154,735 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in eBay by 253.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,763,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $187,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,011 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $135,773,000 after buying an additional 916,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,729,847.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,385.76. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,553 shares of company stock valued at $13,505,983. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on eBay in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Arete Research raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

eBay Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $93.36 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

