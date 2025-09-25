Plancorp LLC Boosts Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius Research set a $740.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $628.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $170.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.35, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.07 and a 12-month high of $677.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.28.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

