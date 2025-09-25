Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.65 and last traded at $44.58, with a volume of 1987719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,094,000 after buying an additional 6,059,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,630,000 after buying an additional 2,346,788 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,677,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,956,000 after buying an additional 1,415,798 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,407,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,073,000 after buying an additional 1,333,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,196,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,900,000 after buying an additional 1,247,558 shares during the period.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

