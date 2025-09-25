Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $5.95 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.1% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $113.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.27. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

