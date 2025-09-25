Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,782,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,440,968,000 after purchasing an additional 397,458 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,146,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,347,400,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,326,000 after purchasing an additional 400,514 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,000,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $785,470,000 after purchasing an additional 124,948 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,830 shares of company stock worth $13,123,341. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $323.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.67 and a twelve month high of $329.09.

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.83.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

