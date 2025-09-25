Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys 3,998 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.1% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Baird R W cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $351.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.81 and a 200 day moving average of $362.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $318.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

