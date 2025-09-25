Mather Group LLC. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 27.0% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 5,480.7% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 214,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 210,183 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 83,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $285.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.13.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.