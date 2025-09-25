Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 164 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for about 1.3% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $108.88 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $115.36. The stock has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

