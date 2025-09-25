Castleview Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,309 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $32.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

