Affinity Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $443.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.54 and a 200 day moving average of $502.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at $504,898.14. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

