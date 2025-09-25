iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $330.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.53 and its 200-day moving average is $294.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $334.44.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.