Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 49 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,624,000 after acquiring an additional 157,372 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,382,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,851,000 after acquiring an additional 94,406 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,766,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,022,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 751,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,829,000 after acquiring an additional 42,557 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $290.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $295.50.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

