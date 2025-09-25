iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,624 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

