Pacific Sage Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 5.6% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $27,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $202.23 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $204.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

