Regatta Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.46.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

