GE Aerospace $GE Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $14,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $300.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $307.25. The firm has a market cap of $318.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.89 and a 200-day moving average of $239.03.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

