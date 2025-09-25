Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5,085.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,951 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8%

ADP stock opened at $291.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.18 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,651.52. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

