Kennedy Investment Group Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Kennedy Investment Group raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 161.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $486.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $447.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.49. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $113.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

