Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Acquired by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $476.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $460.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.92.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.