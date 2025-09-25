Exeter Financial LLC Sells 360 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $916,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 14,838.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,506 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.7%

RTX stock opened at $161.59 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $163.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.18. The company has a market capitalization of $216.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.78%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.