Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $208.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

