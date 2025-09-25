Maridea Wealth Management LLC Has $855,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Maridea Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5%

TJX opened at $140.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.97 and a 200 day moving average of $127.95. The company has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $145.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

