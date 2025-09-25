Motive Wealth Advisors Has $354,000 Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $300.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $307.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.03. The stock has a market cap of $318.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

