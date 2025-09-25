Well Done LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Well Done LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

