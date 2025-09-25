Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,937 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.6% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $35,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 22,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total value of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,576.60. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,415,030 shares of company stock worth $279,198,494 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. New Street Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.39.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $200.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.99. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

