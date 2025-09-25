TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock opened at $239.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.60. The company has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $234.10 and a 52-week high of $398.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Argus set a $370.00 price target on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.83.

In related news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

