Maseco LLP Invests $35,000 in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 87,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $259.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.96 and a 52 week high of $282.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.61%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 8,523 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $2,276,152.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 19,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,047.38. The trade was a 30.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $1,941,757.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 14,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,819.28. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,660 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,980. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 price target on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

