Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and traded as high as $15.00. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 660,592 shares.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.0%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.