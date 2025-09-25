Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and traded as high as $15.00. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 660,592 shares.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.0%
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
