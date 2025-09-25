Insider Selling: REA Group (ASX:REA) Insider Sells A$1,843,720.00 in Stock

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) insider Owen Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$230.47, for a total value of A$1,843,720.00.

Owen Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, Owen Wilson sold 2,000 shares of REA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$229.12, for a total value of A$458,232.00.

On Thursday, September 18th, Owen Wilson sold 3,000 shares of REA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$231.73, for a total value of A$695,202.00.

On Monday, August 18th, Owen Wilson sold 2,839 shares of REA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$260.56, for a total value of A$739,735.52.

On Monday, August 18th, Owen Wilson bought 14,998 shares of REA Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$261.42 per share, with a total value of A$3,920,777.16.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Owen Wilson sold 7,283 shares of REA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$248.10, for a total transaction of A$1,806,883.17.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Owen Wilson sold 2,717 shares of REA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$248.24, for a total transaction of A$674,462.65.

On Friday, August 15th, Owen Wilson sold 4,998 shares of REA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$251.15, for a total transaction of A$1,255,242.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from REA Group’s previous Final dividend of $1.02. This represents a dividend yield of 56.0%. REA Group’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

