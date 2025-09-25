Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $937,000 Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 1.7%

GE stock opened at $300.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.03. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $307.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

