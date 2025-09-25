Insider Selling: a2 Milk (ASX:A2M) Insider Sells A$2,484,036.25 in Stock

The a2 Milk Company Limited (ASX:A2M – Get Free Report) insider David Bortolussi sold 242,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$10.25, for a total transaction of A$2,484,036.25.

a2 Milk Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

a2 Milk Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 103.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th.

a2 Milk Company Profile

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

