Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.3% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Define Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 74,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 187.0% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5%

XOM opened at $114.56 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

