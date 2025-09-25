Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in VanEck Real Assets ETF $RAAX

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of VanEck Real Assets ETF worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAAX. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 463,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 46,129 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 528,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Real Assets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF by 154.4% during the first quarter. Entrewealth LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 14,081 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Real Assets ETF alerts:

VanEck Real Assets ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA RAAX opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.65. VanEck Real Assets ETF has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16.

About VanEck Real Assets ETF

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Real Assets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Real Assets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.