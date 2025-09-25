nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Sells $1,937,091.93 in Stock

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Keeney sold 62,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,937,091.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,319,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,866,987.62. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LASR opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 2.44. nLight has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $32.24.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. nLight had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of nLight by 1,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLight during the second quarter worth $2,546,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of nLight by 37.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of nLight during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLight in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. Benchmark upped their target price on nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded nLight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on nLight from $27.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

