Accurate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 941.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 337.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG stock opened at $119.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.24 and a 200 day moving average of $104.60. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

