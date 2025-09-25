Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells $3,275,274.73 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 50,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $3,275,274.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 108,261 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,743.21. The trade was a 31.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 22nd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 15,202 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $972,319.92.

On Thursday, September 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 106,521 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $6,629,867.04.

On Monday, September 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 96,294 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $6,079,040.22.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 99,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $6,173,461.12.

On Friday, September 12th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 97,209 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $6,227,208.54.

On Thursday, September 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 112,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $7,118,054.02.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 104,906 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $6,557,674.06.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 107,493 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $6,650,591.91.

Shares of IBKR opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.23. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $68.07.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 575,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,894,000 after purchasing an additional 425,118 shares during the period. NWF Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 317.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 43,353 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 537.1% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Munro Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $4,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

