OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.33 and traded as low as $4.12. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 14,607 shares traded.

OptimumBank Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OptimumBank by 24.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in OptimumBank during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in OptimumBank by 44.6% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 500,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 154,399 shares during the period. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

